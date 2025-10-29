Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director Santosh Iyer has announced the introduction of “SKYLine”, a next-generation Dealer Management System to digitalise the entire customer service journey. The bespoke, decentralised system streamlines every stage, from service booking and vehicle inspection to delivery to enhance transparency for customers. SKYLine is developed in collaboration with the Indian tech company Zoho. In a LinkedIn post, “We proudly introduce ‘SKYLine’, our next-generation Dealer Management System, ‘Made in India, for India’, co-created with Zoho, underlining the unmatched prowess of Indian technological innovation, having international adaptability." Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu also shared his enthusiasm in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 29 and said, "Thank you Santosh Iyer, for this opportunity, we will make this a global success." Zoho Pay Likely To Launch Soon To Compete With Google Pay and PhonePe in India.

Post from Santosh Iyer, Managing Director of Mercedes-Benz India: "Today, we proudly introduce ‘SKYLine’, our next-generation Dealer Management System, ‘Made in India, for India’, co-created with Zoho, underlining the unmatched prowess of Indian technological innovation, having… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) October 29, 2025

