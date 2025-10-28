Veteran Hong Kong actor Benz Hui, also known as the "King of Supporting Actors", died on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, from multiple organ failure due to cancer. He was 76 at the time of his passing. The news of his passing was confirmed by his family through television host Luisa Maria Leitao. He was first revealed to be hospitalised and in a critical condition yesterday (October 27) afternoon. Many actors, including Bosco Wang, Roger Kwok and Michael Miu, were seen paying him a visit at the hospital. Benz Hui is survived by his wife Angeli Lung, daughter Charmaine and son-in-law Shane Sim. ‘Jamtara 2’ Actor Sachin Chandwade Dies by Suicide at 25 at His Residence in Jalgaon.

Hong Kong Actor Benz Hui Dies at 76 After Battling Cancer

Veteran Hong Kong actor Benz Hui Shiu-hung died on October 28, 2025, from cancer-related organ failure. Read more: https://t.co/1pHpNe3yuN pic.twitter.com/8gpjYYJYzc — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) October 28, 2025

