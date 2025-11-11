Fresh from a successful T20I series in Australia, the India national cricket team pacer Arshdeep Singh flaunted his newly purchased Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon via a post on his Instagram account. Singh shared glimpses of his G-Wagon, where he, along with his family members, could be seen posing with the luxury SUV. Reportedly, Singh's Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon is the top-end variant worth INR 4.5 crore, which is the most sought-after by celebrities. Fans can check out Arshdeep's post below. Rohit Sharma Buys New Tesla Electric Car, Indian Cricketer Chooses Special Number Plate ‘3015’ Based on Daughter Samaira and Son Ahaan’s Birth Dates

Arshdeep Singh Buys G-Wagon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshdeep Singh (@_arshdeep.singh__)

