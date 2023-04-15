L2: Empuraan aka L2E is the sequel to the blockbuster Malayalam film Lucifer, which had also marked Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut. On the occasion of Vishu 2023, the actor-director shared an update on the Mohanlal starrer. Sharing a picture of himself on Instagram, he wrote, “Day 3. UK location scout. #L2E EMPURAAN Happy Vishu to all!” This update on the auspicious occasion has cheered up all fans! L2–Empuraan: Shooting of Mohanlal – Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam Film To Commence From August.

Prithviraj Sukumaran On L2E

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)