L2: Empuraan is the follow up to the blockbuster Malayalam film Lucifer. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal in the lead, the shooting of this next installment will commence from August. The makers have zeroed down the locations where the film will be shot. L2: Empuraan will be shot across six countries. L2 – Empuraan: Mohanlal Fans Can’t Keep Calm After Writer Murali Gopy Shares This Major Update About Prithviraj Sukumaran Directorial (View Pic).

L2: Empuraan Update

