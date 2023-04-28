Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum released in theatres today. It was one of the most-anticipated Malayalam movies of the year it marked veteran actor Innocent’s last film. The film starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead has been hailed as a ‘clean family entertainer’ by netizens. Some even mentioned how this film directed by Akhil Sathyan has showcased pure emotions. Take a look at some of the reviews shared by movie buffs who have managed to watch Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum in theatres. Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum Trailer: Fahadh Faasil Starrer, Featuring Late Actor Innocent in His Last Film, To Release in Theatres on April 28 (Watch Video).

Thumbs Up For First Half

Good 1st half ❤️#PachuvumAthbuthaVilakkum Waiting for the 2nd half 👍 — Aditya Binu (@aditya_binu) April 28, 2023

First Half Review

Clean family Entertainer loading... First Half Fill up with laugh and comedy tracks. Althaf - Fahad, fahad - Mukesh - Innocent Layer works... First Half Review...#PachuvumAthbuthaVilakkum pic.twitter.com/IoQEB0zOjy — Mollywood Exclusive (@Mollywoodfilms) April 28, 2023

'Great Movie'

#PachuvumAthbuthaVilakkum What A Great Movie💥, Again Fahad Fasil Proved He Is The Best Actor In This Generation 🔥, Wgat A Script And Good Making From Akhil Sathyan🔥, Comedy Worked Very Well And Music + Emotional 💥, We Can Feel The Vibe Of #Njanprakashan Fahad Fasil💥 U Did It — Shinaz Nadim (@Shinu_tx) April 28, 2023

'Pure Joy'

First came Anoop Sathyan with "Varane Avashyamundu" which l loved; now his twin brother Akhil debuts with another instant favorite "Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum", a romantic comedy with an old school charm, that ticks all the right boxes. Nearly 3 hrs of genuine emotions, pure joy. pic.twitter.com/8V6P3wuskx — Sajin Shrijith (@SajinShrijith) April 28, 2023

Watch The Trailer Of Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum Below:

