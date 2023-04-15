The trailer of Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum glimpses Fahadh Faasil’s character, a young middle-class Malayali youth named Prashanth aka Pachu. A happy-go-lucky youngster who is seen leaving everyone charmed with his works. The film also features late actor Innocent Vareed Thekkethala in this light-hearted entertainer. This was his last project and it is sure to leave all his fans emotional. The film helmed by Akhil Sathyan is all set to be released in theatres on April 28. Innocent, Malayalam Actor and Former Lok Sabha MP, Dies at 75.

Watch The Trailer Of Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum Below:

