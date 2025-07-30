Rishab Shetty, best known for his exceptional performance in the 2022 mythological action drama Kantara, is currently busy shooting for the Kannada film's upcoming prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1. The Sandalwood star has now officially announced his next Telugu film. The untitled project marks Rishab Shetty's collaboration with filmmaker Ashwin Gangaraju. The movie is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments. Taking to their Instagram handle on July 30, the makers officially announced the untitled project and also unveiled the fierce first look of Rishab Shetty's character. More details regarding the project are awaited. Rishab Shetty Birthday: Makers of ‘Kantara’ Wish Actor-Director a Divine and Glorious Birthday (See Post).

Rishabh Shett’s First Look From Ashwin Gangaraju’s Upcoming Untitled Project

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sithara Entertainments (@sitharaentertainments)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)