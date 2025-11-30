Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is facing strong criticism after a video from the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 in Goa showed him mimicking a ritual scene from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara and referring to the Daiva as a “female ghost”. According to reports, Rishab, who was present at the ceremony, had already requested Ranveer to avoid mimicking the sequence. A source told Bangalore Times, “Ranveer got excited on seeing Rishab and began mimicking the Daiva, which Rishab asked him to stop though politely.” Despite this, Ranveer reportedly recreated the act on stage again, leading to backlash online. Many social media users felt the scene represented deep cultural beliefs and deserved more sensitivity and respect, not mockery. Orry Shares Hilarious Clip of Ranveer Singh and AP Dhillon; Asks Deepika Padukone to ‘Come Get Your Man’ (Watch Video).

Ranveer Singh Criticised for Mocking ‘Kantara’ Scene – Watch Video

