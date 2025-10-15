Raavu Balasaraswathi Devi, Telugu cinema's first playback singer, died at her residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday (October 15). The unfortunate news about the singer's passing was confirmed by her family members. She was 97 at the time of her passing. She reportedly died from prolonged health issues. Balasaraswathi Devi sang across several languages and was mainly known for her soft voice. During her illustrious career, she collaborated with some of the biggest names in Indian music, including SP Balasubrahmanyam, P Susheela and S Janaki. Madhumati, Veteran Actress and Akshay Kumar’s Dance Guru, Dies at 87; Actor Pays Tribute.
