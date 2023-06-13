The makers of Project K dropped the first look poster of Disha Patani on the occasion of her birthday today (June 13). Without revealing much, they teased fans with the actress' glimpse from the flick. The image shared sees Patani's expressive eyes. Project K stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. Project K: Disha Patani Joins Prabhas’ Film, Shares The Good News With Fans On Social Media (View Pic).

Disha Patani's First Look From Project K:

