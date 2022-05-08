Project K stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. The makers have welcomed Bollyood hottie Disha Patani too onboard. The actress shared a picture of the welcome note and shared the good news with her fans on social media. Project K: Bollywood Stunt Choreographer Parvez Shaikh Roped In for Prabhas’ Next Film.

Disha Patani Onboard For Project K

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)