Popular Kannada artiste and comedian Rakesh Poojary, best known for his stint in the reality show Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3, died in the wee hours of Monday (May 12). He was 33 at the time of his passing. According to Kannada Media reports, Rakesh, a native of Udupi, suffered a heart attack while attending a mehndi ceremony in Karkala, Karnataka. Poojary shot to fame after winning Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3 in 2020. He was also part of the runner-up team in the second season of the same show in 2018. The news of his sudden passing has sent shockwaves across the Kannada TV and Tulu theatre communities. Charley Scalies, ‘The Wire’ and ‘The Sopranos’ Actor, Dies at 84 After Alzheimer’s Battle.

‘Comedy Khiladigalu’ Season 3 Winner Rakesh Poojary No More

