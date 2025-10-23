Telugu star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time! Amid the auspicious Diwali celebrations, the couple took to Instagram on October 23 to share a joint post to announce the news, along with a video from the Seemantham (baby shower) ceremony. Sharing the news, they captioned their post, "This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings." Ram Charan and Upasana, who tied the knot in 2012, are proud parents to a two-year-old baby girl named Klin Kaara. PM Narendra Modi Commends Telugu Actor Ram Charan for His Efforts in Popularising Archery (See Post).

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni To Embrace Parenthood for the Sceond Time – Check Announcement

