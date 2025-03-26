Ram Charan is set to dazzle audiences with his highly anticipated 16th film (#RC16), a pan-Indian spectacle directed by Buchi Babu Sana (Uppena) and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Ahead of the first-look reveal on Ram Charan’s birthday (March 27), fans were treated to a gritty pre-look poster showcasing the actor in a rugged, intense avatar. AR Rahman has scored the music for the film. The star-studded cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma. ‘Game Changer’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: 5 Reasons Why Ram Charan-Shankar’s Movie Is Underperforming Big Time in Its Theatrical Run!

RC16 Update

