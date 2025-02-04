Game Changer is a political action thriller directed by Shankar Shanmugham, marking his Telugu directorial debut. Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, the film hit theatres on January 10 and received a mixed response. Now, the much-anticipated film is set for its digital release. It has been officially announced that Game Changer will stream on Prime Video from February 7. Subscribers of the OTT platform can watch the film online. Game Changer is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. ‘Game Changer’ Movie Review: Ram Charan in Top Form, Kiara Advani Is Wasted in Shankar’s Overdrawn Return to ‘Mudhalvan’ Formula.

‘Game Changer’ on Prime Video

