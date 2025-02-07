S Shankar's Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, was released in the theatres on January 10, 2025. The big-budget Telugu film has now made its OTT debut within a month of its theatrical release. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Sunil, Srikanth, Anjali, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Achyuth Kumar and Brahmanandam, among others, in pivotal roles. The S Shankar directorial follows the story of an IAS officer and his battle against the corrupt system in Andhra Pradesh. In case you missed watching Game Changer in theatres, the movie was made available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting today (February 7). Users have the option to watch it in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. ‘Game Changer’ Movie Review: Ram Charan in Top Form, Kiara Advani Is Wasted in Shankar’s Overdrawn Return to ‘Mudhalvan’ Formula (LatestLY Exclusive).

Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ Now Streaming on Prime Video

