Ram Charan threw a lavish birthday last night for his industry friends which saw many popular faces from biz. From SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, Vijay Deverakonda to MM Keeravani, the party was a LIT affair. However, Jr NTR absence from the party has raised many eyebrows. To note, rumour has it that all is not well between Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Now amidst this, a video claiming to be from the bash has gone viral online with RRR's Oscar-winning song "Naatu Naatu" playing in the backdrop. The clip features RC, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR. But to break your bubble, the viral video is an old one shared by Rajamouli last year. Have a look. SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, Vijay Deverakonda and Other Celebs Attend Ram Charan's Star-Studded Birthday Bash (Watch Videos).

Watch The Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR😎 (@jrntr_abhimani9999)

Here's The Original Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Rajamouli (@ssrajamouli)

