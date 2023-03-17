Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela have returned to India after attending Oscars 2023. The song “Naatu Naatu” from RRR won the Oscar for Best Original Song and fans are still celebrating it. Ram and his pregnant wifey Upasana returned to India and the couple was seen receiving a warm welcome at the Delhi Airport. From media to fans, all were on cloud nine to see the couple at the airport. The Elephant Whisperers: Guneet Monga Returns To India After Oscar Conquest, Expresses Gratitude Saying ‘The Film Worked Its Magic’.

Ram Charan & Upasana Kamineni Konidela At Delhi Airport

