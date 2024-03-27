Ram Charan, celebrating his 39th birthday today, sought blessings at the revered Tirupati Balaji Temple alongside his family. The actor and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, were dressed in traditional attire for their visit to this divine place. A video of their visit to the sacred site is going viral on the internet. Ram Charan Birthday: Special Pictures of the RRR Star That Show He Is a Family Man!

Ram Charan With Family At Tirupati Balaji Temple

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Ram Charan along with his family on his birthday, visited & offered prayers at the Tirupati Balaji Temple. pic.twitter.com/Ugq0byNirp — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

