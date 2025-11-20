Zoho's Sridhar Vembu advised young entrepreneurs, both men and women, to marry and have children in their twenties, rather than postponing it. He was responding to Upasana Konidela, wife of actor Ram Charan and vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals CSR, who had said that women should preserve their eggs and choose to marry and have children only after becoming financially independent. Sridhar Vembu told young entrepreneurs: "I tell them they have to fulfil their demographic duty to society and to their own ancestors. I know these notions may sound quaint or old-fashioned, but I am sure these ideas will resonate again." Netizens had a mixed reaction. One said that the cost of living and rent was high, to which Vembu agreed, but added that those who could afford it were not marrying and having children. Another pointed out that some people had tried, had three children by 28, and were divorced. Vembu gave the example of Larry Ellison, who started his journey at 31. A different user said that having children in their twenties could hinder a career and might even be a setback. Vembu responded: "Life is not a race," adding that there are plenty of opportunities ahead. Did You Receive a Voicemail from RBI Claiming Your Account Will Be Blocked? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind the Fake Message.

Sridhar Vembu Advises Young Entrepreneurs to Get Married in 20s

I advise young entrepreneurs I meet, both men and women, to marry and have kids in their 20s and not keep postponing it. I tell them they have to do their demographic duty to society and their own ancestors. I know these notions may sound quaint or old-fashioned but I am sure… https://t.co/5GaEzkMcbQ — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) November 19, 2025

People Already Have Tried Having 3 Kids by 28

You are telling ambitious 20 somethings to pause building their company to have kids early. What do you say to the ones who tried that, had 3 kids by 28 and are now divorced, broke, and watching their less encumbered peers lap them in wealth and impact Mr Vembu ? — Nayak Satya (@NayakSatya_SG) November 19, 2025

X User Says About Cost of Living While Having Kids in 20s

Everyone keeps advising 20-year-olds to marry early, but no one talks about the actual tradeoff: Today’s youth aren’t “afraid of commitment” they’re afraid of building a family on unstable salaries, zero work-life balance, and rent that eats 40% of income. It's not a demographic… — Gaurav chaudhary (@Heyits_Gaurav) November 19, 2025

Having Kids in 20s Not Going to Compensate for My Career

Life is not a race. There is plenty of opportunity to excel at any age and 30 is a new beginning for many people. I remember receiving this advice from my mother and I am glad to have recieved it. If I were to look at life as a race, I have failed compared to Mark Zuckerberg l,… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) November 19, 2025

