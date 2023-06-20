From family, friends, fans to colleagues from the industry, all are showering the newly blessed parents Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela with congratulatory messages. The couple welcomed their baby girl in the wee hours of Tuesday. Jr NTR congratulated his RRR co-star and his wife upon the arrival of their first child. He tweeted, “Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela. Welcome to the parents club.” Chiranjeevi Welcomes ‘Little Mega Princess’ As He Pens Heartfelt Note for Parents Ram Charan– Upasana Kamineni Konidela on Twitter (View Post).

Jr NTR Congratulates Ram Charan & Upasana

Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela. Welcome to the parents club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a life time. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 20, 2023

