Chiranjeevi is the elated grandfather and he has expressed his emotions on Twitter. The veteran Tollywood actor has welcomed the ‘Little Mega Princess’ with a heartfelt note. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela have been blessed with their first child, a daughter, on June 20. Chiranjeevi tweeted, “You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents.” Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela Become Parents to Baby Girl! Twitterati Congratulates the Couple on the Arrival of the ‘Mega Princess’.

Chiranjeevi Welcomes ‘Little Mega Princess’

Welcome Little Mega Princess !! ❤️❤️❤️ You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!! 🤗😍 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)