Ram Charan has shared an adorable throwback photo to wish his dad, Megastar Chiranjeevi, on the occasion of Father’s Day. In this pic, the father and son duo can be seen all smiles as they pose together stylishly for the camera. This Throwback Pic Of Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Proves They Are The Stylish Father And Son Duo!

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)