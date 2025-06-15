Father's day 2025 falls on June 15. Virat Kohli, who has recently retired from Test cricket, is a father of two children now and is enjoying his paternity. At the same time, on the special day, he remembers his late father Prem Nath Kohli. Kohli shared a post wishing all the fathers and at the same time penned down an emotional note for his late father and also shared the learnings he had from his father. Fans loved how Kohli still is connected to his parents and made the post viral on social media. 'I Play Make Up With Him...' Anushka Sharma Shares Vamika's Cute Note for Father Virat Kohli on Occasion of Father's Day 2025 (See Post).

Virat Kohli Pens Down Emotional Note For Late Father Prem Nath Kohli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

