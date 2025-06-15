Father's day 2025 fell on June 15. Shubman Gill, who has been recently appointed India's Test captain in place of retired Rohit Sharma, wished his father Lakhwinder Singh on the special occasion. Lakhwinder Singh played a very special role in the growth of Shubman Gill as a cricketer and Gill, who has made it far in the Indian colours, penned down a message for his father, admitting he is 'grateful'. Fans loved his gesture and the post went viral on social media. 'I Play Make Up With Him...' Anushka Sharma Shares Vamika's Cute Note for Father Virat Kohli on Occasion of Father's Day 2025 (See Post).

Shubman Gill Wishes Father Lakhwinder Singh

Grateful everyday, especially today. Happy Fathers Day Dad❤️ pic.twitter.com/X6DKJxykxy — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) June 15, 2025

