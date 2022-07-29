Ramarao on Duty, starring Ravi Teja as an honest civil servant, released in theatres today (July 29). Written and directed by Sarath Mandava, fans had sky-high expectations from this Telugu action-thriller. However, looks like cinephiles are not impressed with Mass Maharaja’s latest release. Those who have managed to watch early shows, have called Ramarao on Duty a ‘borefest’, ‘weak screenplay’ and so on. Take a look at some of the tweets below. Ramarao on Duty Trailer: Ravi Teja Stars as a Fierce and Honest Civil Servant Fighting To End Corruption (Watch Video).

Entire Film Is A Borefest

poor writing and music.. bad direction.. entire film is a bore fest. only exciting thing is that.. i think they are trying to link this to pushpa.. other than that everything in this film is very poor. #RamaRaoOnDuty — hero (@PsychoViswa) July 29, 2022

Average First Half

#RamaRaoOnDuty first half complete flat vellipoddii ; Avg with a twist 🙂👍 Expecting good 2nd half — SQUARE ROOT ❼ (@Njr218411) July 29, 2022

Boring

1st half done ✅ Boring 😒#RamaRaoOnDuty — Chanti Tarak (@NtrCult__) July 29, 2022

Decent First Half

First half decent 100 times better than khiladi not regular mass movie more focus on content will post second half review soon #RamaRaoOnDuty — No problem (@Sriram01865752) July 29, 2022

Slow Paced Action Thriller

#RamaRaoOnDuty 1st half done Very Slow paced But Not Rotta ✅ Racy Ga undalsindhi😌 Dailouges kuda slow ga cheppadam endhi ra Nayana😏 Waiting For Second Half😍 — SravanTeju On Duty (@Sravan_Teju) July 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)