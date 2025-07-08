Actress Rashmika Mandanna said "Have a great feeling about this one" after watching the recently released promo of rumored beau Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom. Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, the Animal actress wrote, "This is All the bestest to the whole team! Have a greaaaaaatttt feeling about this one July 31st is going to be a big celebration!" ‘Kingdom’ New Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres on July 31 (Watch Video)

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Post on X – See Post

This is 🔥🔥🔥💥 All the bestest to the whole team! ❤️ Have a greaaaaaatttt feeling about this one 💃🏻💃🏻💥 July 31st is going to be a big celebration!❤️💃🏻@TheDeverakonda @gowtam19 @anirudhofficial @vamsi84 https://t.co/uUr8Ez5G1w — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) July 7, 2025

The makers of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial recently announced the new release date of the much-discussed drama. VD's next will be reaching the cinema halls on July 31st this year. Announcing the release date on his official Instagram handle, Vijay wrote, "#KINGDOM July 31st. Worldwide. Let our Destinies unfold. A @gowtam19 story that unfolds like a novel to @anirudhofficial's genius score." ‘VD 12’ Titled ‘Kingdom’: Vijay Deverakonda’s First Look and Teaser From Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Action Drama Out; Telugu Movie To Hit Theatres on THIS Date!

Vijay Deverakonda Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

The announcement promo started with VD in a police uniform. Next, he was seen fighting his own battle. The preview further has the 'Ligar' actor performing some high-intense action sequences directed by three stunt choreographers - Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, and Real Satish.

‘Kingdom’ Third Release Date After Multiple Delays

This is the third release date foe Kingdom as the drama has already been postponed twice. Initially slated to reach the cinema halls on May 30, the release was later rescheduled to July 4. According to the makers, the project was delayed because of the India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the subsequent Operation Sindoor. Vijay Deverakonda Turns 36: ‘Kingdom’ Actor’s Rumoured Girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna Drops Sweetest Birthday Post for Her ‘Vijju’, Wishes for His ‘Health, Wealth and Peace.’

Watch the Promo of ‘Kingdom’:

‘Kingdom’ Star-Studded Cast

Presented by Srikara Studios, Kingdom also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev in pivotal roles, along with others. Jointly produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas, the drama has Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer, with editing performed by Navin Nooli. The speculations of Vijay and Rashmika being in a relationship have been doing rounds since a long time, however, these two have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.

