Music director-actor GV Prakash Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Rebel. On March 11, the makers dropped the much-awaited teaser for the upcoming film. The trailer begins with the story of Kathiresan (GV Prakash Kumar), who belongs to a Tamilian family and goes to Kerala for his higher studies. The trailer later follows his romance with the film's leading lady, Mamitha Baiju's character, who makes her Kollywood debut with Rebel. However, things take a turn as Kathiresan is targeted by a local political group, leading to many further incidents. Rebel also stars Venkatesh VP, Shalu Rahim, Adhithya Baskar and Karunas, among others. The movie is helmed by Nikesh RS. Premalu Box Office: Naslen and Mamitha Baiju’s Rom-Com Crosses Rs 53 Crore Mark in Kerala, Surpasses Lifetime Collection of Antony Varghese’s RDX.

Check Out the Trailer of Rebel Here:

