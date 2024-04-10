Get ready for a hilarious journey of love and confusion! Premalu, the hit romantic comedy that tickled audiences in theatres in February, is now gearing up for its digital premiere. Starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, the film follows Sachin, a man caught in a comical predicament – juggling feelings for two special someones! Directed by the talented Girish AD, Premalu arrives on Disney+ Hotstar on April 12, so mark your calendars and prepare for a delightful viewing experience. Premalu Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Naslen and Mamitha Baiju's Rom-Com!

Premalu On Disney+ Hotstar

