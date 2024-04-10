Rebel Wilson's recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live shed light on her firm stance against collaborating with Sacha Baron Cohen again, regardless of financial offers. Wilson's memoir, Rebel Rising, has garnered attention for its accounts of Baron Cohen's alleged misconduct during their time filming The Brothers Grimsby. During the show, Wilson engaged in a game - Plead the Fifth, indicating her reluctance to revisit any professional ties with Baron Cohen. When asked, “How much money would it take for you to work with Sacha Baron Cohen again?”. “No money ever,” responded the Pitch Perfect star. “I have now a no a-holes policy with work," she added. Sacha Baron Cohen Denies Allegations After Rebel Wilson Identifies Him as 'A*******' in Memoir.

Watch Rebel Wilson's Interview Here:

