Premalu has garnered a dedicated audience due to its blend of entertainment and relevant themes. Exciting news has emerged indicating that Naslen and Mamitha Baiju are set to reprise their roles as Sachin and Reenu, respectively, in the sequel. Reports reveal that the highly anticipated sequel will be directed by Girish AD, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. there haven't been any official announcements or information regarding the sequel. Premalu Gets Thumbs Up From SS Rajamouli; Filmmaker Lauds Son SS Karthikeya for Distributing the Rom-Com’s Telugu Version.

Premalu 2 In Cards