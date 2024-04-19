(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Premalu 2: Naslen and Mamitha Baiju Set to Reprise Roles in Girish AD's Sequel, Film to Hit Theaters in 2025 - Reports
Naslen and Mamitha Baiju will be back to reprise their roles in Premalu 2. The sequel is scheduled for release in 2025 and will be directed by Girish AD.
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 19, 2024 08:42 PM IST