RM Veerappan, one of the pioneers of the Dravidian movement and a prominent Tamil film producer, has died at the age of 97. Veerappan, who was a close associate of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran (MGR), passed away on Tuesday, April 9, at a private hospital where he was being treated for age-related ailments. He was a prominent figure in Tamil cinema in the 1960s, making remarkable contributions to the industry. As per a report by Times Now, the politician was hospitalised due to respiratory difficulties. The sources also added that his body will be taken to his Thirumalai Pillai road residence, where current Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin will pay respect to the eminent personality. India News | Tamil Nadu: DMK Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin Campaigns in Pattukotai.

Film Producer and Former Politician RM Veerappan No More!

We are deeply saddened by the passing of R. M. Veerappan sir. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.#RIPRMV #RMVeerappan pic.twitter.com/MrxxctOVEj — Sivakarthikeyan Productions (@SKProdOffl) April 9, 2024

