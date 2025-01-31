AIADMK leader M Ponnambalam was thrashed by a group of women in Padappai, Kanchipuram, for allegedly sending obscene messages. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Ponnambalam, joint secretary of Kundrathur West Union MGR Association, had previously rented out his house to the women, who later shifted after he allegedly sexually harassed them. Despite moving out, he continued to send obscene messages. One of the women lured him to her house, where he was beaten with brooms and shoes before being handed over to the police. Authorities are investigating the case. Chennai Shocker: Men in Car With DMK Flag Chase, Threaten To Attack Women on East Coast Road; Booked After Video Goes Viral.

AIADMK Leader Beaten With Broom, Shoes for Harassment

