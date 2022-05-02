Mammootty is all set to team up with director Nissam Basheer for an upcoming thriller film titled Rorschach. The actor took to Twitter to unveil the first look poster of the film today (May 2). Mammootty’s Pic With His College Batchmates Takes Internet By Storm; Netizens Go Gaga Over The 70-Year-Old Malayalam Actor’s Fit And Fab Look.

Take A Look At The Poster Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)