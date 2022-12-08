A video from the success celebration of the Malayalam film Rorschach has gone viral on the internet. The clip is from the moment when Mammootty gifts Asif Ali a Rolex watch onstage and leaves him totally surprised. The latter just can’t contain his happiness on receiving the precious gift from Mammukka himself. Vikram: Kamal Haasan Gifts Suriya Quite The Apt Gift For His ‘Rolex’ Cameo (View Pics).

Mammootty Gifts Asif Ali A Rolex Watch

As being part of #Rorschach family Asif Ali was gifted Rolex watch by @mammukka ❤️#Mammootty pic.twitter.com/FO9FdqorJL — Mammootty Fans Club (@MammoottyFC369) December 7, 2022

