After Bheeshma Parvam and CBI 5: The Brain, Mammootty-starrer Rorschach released in cinema halls today (Oct 7). Touted to be a Malayalam psychological thriller, the film has garnered positive response from audiences. Twitter has been flooded with praises for the superstar and fans can't get enough of him. Rorschach is helmed by Nisam Basheer and here's what netizens are saying about the flick. Check it out below. Rorschach Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Mammootty’s Film.

'Mass'

#Rorschach is exactly the kind of out-of-the-box genre-blending film that gives me a big kick. One of Mammootty's most delightfully wicked performances, with ample space for dark humour and little 'mass' moments. Also, it's refreshing to see a soundtrack full of English tracks. pic.twitter.com/KMXKKWrdxb — Sajin Shrijith (@SajinShrijith) October 7, 2022

'Brilliant'

#Rorschach Review: REVENGE MUST BE ULTIMATE.... Luke Antony delivers a revenge which "audience has to decide how much is the impact of it". One of the best Technically Brilliant movie with an open script. @m3dhun has delivered his career best BGM ❤️ #Mammootty The Performer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fay41uvCQE — Filmbiopsy (@Filmbiopsy1) October 7, 2022

'1st of its Kind'

#Rorschach 1st half - 1st of its kind in Malayalam cinema. If 2nd half goes on well, we are in for a modern day classic 👍 Mammootty - Another day to prove y he is the best in the business 🙏🙏 — Krishnan Unni (@kichu369) October 7, 2022

'Stunner'

Perhaps, #Rorschach is the first malayalam movie which has complete grey shade lead characters. Despite the top notch quality and solid performances, #Bindhupanicker outshined everything with her stunner , what an actor 🙏. Watch from cinemas ~ pic.twitter.com/7Y4BcIUwjQ — JISHNU. AS (@JishnuAs11) October 7, 2022

'Top-Notch'

#Rorschach Never seen kind of film in Mollywood, #MammoottyKampany pull out a brilliant product for their debut, One of the best Psychological thrillers ever made in Mollywood. Experience it from cinemas. Each & every department is top-notch 👌🔥🔥 #LukeAntony 🔥 #NisamBasheer pic.twitter.com/nMEidK9Jfs — Alingal Dilshad (@AlingalDilshad) October 7, 2022

