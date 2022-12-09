The success party of Rorschach was recently held for which the entire cast and crew along with Mammootty’s family members were seen in attendance. Mammukka shared a few pictures from the event and one of the pictures shows him posing with his wife Sulfath Kutty, son Dulquer Salmaan and daughter-in-law Amaal Salmaan. Mammootty Gifts Rolex Watch to Asif Ali and Takes Him by Surprise at the Success Party of Rorschach (Watch Video).

Rorschach Success Celebration

Thanks to each & everyone who made #Rorschach a Huge Success 😊 pic.twitter.com/LXxsWqg0Tb — Mammootty (@mammukka) December 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)