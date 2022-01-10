Mammootty is one of the fittest actors in the Malayalam industry. Be it his looks or well-built physique, the superstar has fans across the globe who just can’t stop praising his fit and fab avatar. Mammukka, as he is fondly called, his picture with college batchmates has gone viral on social media and netizens are going gaga seeing the actor’s look. ‘How young he is’, ‘Wow mammokka’ are some of the comments made by fans on this viral picture of Mammootty.

Mammootty With College Batchmates

