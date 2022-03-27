SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has smashed records at the box office from the day of its release itself. In two days, the Hindi version of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer has collected Rs 43.82 crore in India and that is indeed a fantastic response.

RRR Hindi Version Box Office Collection

#RRR *HINDI* RRRoars on Day 2... Glowing word of mouth has come into play... Multiplexes witness BIG GAINS on Day 2... Single screens ROCKING... Expect BIGGERRR GROWTH on Day 3, should hit ₹ 70+ cr weekend... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 23.75 cr. Total: ₹ 43.82 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/y6BFnDKwtm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2022

