With only a few days left for the release of the magnum opus RRR in cinema halls, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie. After visiting Kolkata, filmmaker SS Rajamouli along with the leads Jr NTR and Ram Charan have now arrived at Varanasi for promotions. The actor posed for a picture at the ghats which is now going viral on the internet.

Take A Look At The Photo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)