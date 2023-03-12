Jr NTR is treating fans with some amazing pictures on social media. The RRR star who is in the US to attend the Oscars 2023 ceremony, shared pictures of his fun meet up with Emily in Paris actor Lucien Leon Laviscount. The two met in Los Angeles and it looks they’ve had a great time together. Check out the pics below: Oscars 2023: RRR Star Jr NTR SharesPic With Oscar Nominee Brendan Fraser and Wishes Him ‘Good Luck for Tomorrow’.

Jr NTR & Lucien Leon Laviscount

Jr NTR And Lucien Laviscount (Photo Credits Instagram/@jrntr)

Jr NTR And Lucien Laviscount (Photo Credits Instagram/@jrntr)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)