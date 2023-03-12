Brendan Fraser earned his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his role in The Whale. RRR star Jr NTR dropped a pic on Instagram in which he posed alongside the Oscar nominee and wished him saying ‘Good luck for tomorrow Brendan Fraser sir’. SAG Awards 2023: Brendan Fraser Makes Emotional Acceptance Speech After Winning the Honour for His Performance in The Whale (Watch Video).

Brendan Fraser And Jr NTR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)