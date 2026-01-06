About USD 300,000 (approximately INR 3 crore) worth of Pokémon cards were stolen during an armed robbery outside a card shop over the weekend in Los Angeles, US. The Pokémon cards robbery occurred Sunday night, January 4, near RWT Collective in the Sawtelle neighborhood, where a regular customer was leaving the store with his personal card collection when he was confronted in an underground parking garage by suspects who had previously been inside the shop. The victim was held at gunpoint and robbed of a briefcase containing the high-value cards, according to the store owner. Hours earlier, officers responded to a burglary at Simi Sportscards in Simi Valley, where thieves allegedly used a chainsaw to cut into the store and smash display cases, escaping with at least USD 50,000 in collectible cards. The Los Angeles Police Department said investigators are examining whether the two thefts are linked. Robbery Caught on Camera in California: 20 Masked Robbers Fire Handgun, Smash and Loot Jewellery Store in Broad Daylight in San Francisco; CCTV Video Surfaces.

Pokémon Card Theft in LA, Cards Worth Nearly INR 3 Crore Stolen

Armed robbers hit LA store and escape with half a million dollars in Pokémon cards, cops say pic.twitter.com/m3kWcBQzcS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 6, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NBCLosAngeles), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

