LeBron James has added another milestone to his storied tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, becoming the eighth player in franchise history to record 3,500 assists. The 41-year-old forward achieved the feat during the Lakers' 111–103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in NBA 2025-26 earlier this week, further cementing his legacy as one of the premier playmakers to wear the purple and gold. James joins an exclusive list of Lakers legends consisting of Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Jerry West, Norm Nixon, Michael Cooper, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Elgin Baylor. Russell Westbrook Claims Top Scoring Spot Among NBA Point Guards, Eclipsing Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson.

LeBron James Reaches Milestone

3,500 dimes in the Purple & Gold 👑 pic.twitter.com/SrIfxsT0As — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 10, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Lakers). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)