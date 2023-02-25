RRR continues to bag awards in some of the esteemed categories at major film awards ceremony. The film helmed by SS Rajamouli won four trophies at the HCA Film Awards for Best International Movie, Best Original Song, Best Action Film and Best Stunts. Varun Tej Konidela has congratulated the filmmaker, Ram Charan and Jr NTR for such an honour. HCA Film Awards 2023: RRR Wins Best International Film; Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli Accept the Trophy (Watch Video).

Varun Tej Konidela Congratulates Team RRR

CongRRRatulations to the whole team of @RRRMovie for winning, Best International Movie Best Action Movie Best Stunts Best song, at the Prestigious @HCAcritics 🔥@ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan ♥️@tarak9999 — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) February 25, 2023

