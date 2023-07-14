Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who happens to be on long break with an aim to focus on her health, got a heartwarming message from hairstylist and friend Rohit Bhatkar on Instagram. The artist took to his IG and penned a long note, cherishing the happy moments he spent with the actress."Know that we will all be waiting for you to come back even stronger than ever," a part of his post reads. Samantha suffers from Myositis and has taken a break from films to bounce back stronger and better. Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Take Break From Acting? Kushi Actress To Not Sign Any New Projects and Focus on Health – Reports.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hairstylist Showers Love On Her:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Bhatkar (@rohit_bhatkar)

