Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the leading actresses of Telugu Cinema and she has also done a few films in the Tamil industry as well. The actress, who will next be seen in the movie Kushi and the spy action thriller series Citadel, is reportedly taking a break from acting. As per a report by India Today, the 36-year-old actress would be taking a year-long break in order to focus on her health and hence would not be signing any new projects. Citadel: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wrap Serbia Schedule of Upcoming Series.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had shared about her being diagnosed with Myositis in October last year. During the shoot of Citadel in Serbia, the actress penned a lengthy note on Instagram and shared how she tackled things after she was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition. Talking about Samantha taking break from work, a source was quoted as saying, “She will take a year-long break from work and will not sign any new Telugu or Bollywood films. She plans to use this time to regain her health and seek additional treatment. Samantha has returned advance payments to producers she had previously taken.”

Samantha's Insta Post On Myositis Diagnosis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ongoing work schedule, the source also stated, “Samantha is currently shooting the film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. This is the film's final shooting schedule, which will be completed in two or three days. She is nearly finished with Citadel and will be free of commitments with this.” Kushi Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Reel Love Story To Hit the Big Screens on September 1 .

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has not made any official announcement about her taking break from acting. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more updates from the world of showbiz and other current affairs.

