Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently on break from work, dropped a series of pics on Instagram which is all about self-love. The Kushi star shared glimpses of her daily routine on IG which is all about nail art, pets, exercising and much more. Along with the photos, she also shared a long note emphasising about doing things in life which satisfies one's soul. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Denies Reports of Taking Rs 25 Crore for Myositis Treatment From Telugu Superstar (View Post).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Insta Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

