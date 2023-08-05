Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to Instagram and reacted to rumours that she borrowed Rs 25 crore from a Telugu superstar for her myositis treatment. In her post, Samantha said that she was 'only spending the smallest fraction' of Rs 25 crore on her treatment. "I don’t think I was paid in marbles for all the work I’ve done in my career," a part of her IG story reads. FYI, Myositis is an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation of the muscles. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Becomes a Peacemaker for Two Adorable Puppies, Internet Is in Love (View Pic).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sets The Record Straight:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram Story

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)